Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) Decreased by Desjardins

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) – Equities researchers at Desjardins reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.64 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.69. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO)’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

CM has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$126.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$124.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$130.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) from C$108.25 to C$117.46 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$124.75.

Shares of CM opened at C$121.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$113.54 and a 200-day moving average price of C$107.28. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of C$67.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$122.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$54.29 billion and a PE ratio of 13.26.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported C$2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.48 by C$0.31. The business had revenue of C$4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.66 billion.

In other news, Director Michael Capatides sold 37,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.49, for a total value of C$4,481,291.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,611,345.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.46 per share. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.86%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

