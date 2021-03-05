Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Cut by Analyst

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Wendy’s in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.18. KeyCorp also issued estimates for The Wendy’s’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $474.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on The Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer cut shares of The Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.77.

WEN stock opened at $19.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The Wendy’s has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $24.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 47.46%.

In other The Wendy’s news, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 184,823 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total value of $4,064,257.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,775,902.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in The Wendy’s by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in The Wendy’s by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in The Wendy’s by 154.5% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,606 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

