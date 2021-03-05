Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Issued By Wedbush

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) – Wedbush issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mr. Cooper Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey expects that the company will earn $1.41 per share for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s FY2023 earnings at $5.45 EPS.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.13). Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 32.79%. The firm had revenue of $872.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.91 million. Mr. Cooper Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

COOP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Mr. Cooper Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Shares of COOP traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.25. 1,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889,427. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $34.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.65.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 180.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 30.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

