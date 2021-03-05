Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Ranger Energy Services, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:RNGR)

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) – Equities researchers at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ranger Energy Services in a report issued on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley analyst T. Curran now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.05. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RNGR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ranger Energy Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.17.

RNGR stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.75. The company had a trading volume of 8,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $88.52 million, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.06 and a 200 day moving average of $3.62. Ranger Energy Services has a 12 month low of $2.27 and a 12 month high of $7.00.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.14). Ranger Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 3.85% and a negative net margin of 2.96%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ranger Energy Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 37,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ranger Energy Services by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Ranger Energy Services by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions.

