Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for AutoZone, Inc. Boosted by Wedbush (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) – Stock analysts at Wedbush raised their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of AutoZone in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $26.54 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $25.90. Wedbush also issued estimates for AutoZone’s Q2 2022 earnings at $15.98 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $20.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $32.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $87.43 EPS.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

AZO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,203.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,323.71.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $1,168.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,193.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,181.11. AutoZone has a 12-month low of $684.91 and a 12-month high of $1,297.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83.

In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 125 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.04, for a total transaction of $147,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 125 shares in the company, valued at $147,755. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 674 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,250.38, for a total transaction of $842,756.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,445,439.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,619 shares of company stock valued at $34,208,558 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mirova purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

