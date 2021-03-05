Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Urban Outfitters in a report issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.46. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ FY2023 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Wedbush raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.35.

NASDAQ:URBN traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.73. The stock had a trading volume of 18,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,884,566. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.05. Urban Outfitters has a 12-month low of $12.28 and a 12-month high of $36.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -440.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. Urban Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of URBN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at $23,053,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 19.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,480,595 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $93,241,000 after buying an additional 734,201 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at $608,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 275.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 556,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,253,000 after buying an additional 408,518 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the third quarter valued at $7,115,000. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

