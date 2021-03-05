QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $289.82

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 289.82 ($3.79) and traded as high as GBX 320.80 ($4.19). QinetiQ Group shares last traded at GBX 320 ($4.18), with a volume of 1,374,386 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £1.84 billion and a PE ratio of 15.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 306.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 289.82.

QinetiQ Group Company Profile (LON:QQ)

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defence, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. Its product includes advanced materials and manufacturing products, such as aircraft impact protection materials and stealth wind turbines; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing products comprises satellite based tracking systems; and cyber and electromagnetic technologies consist of electromagnetic disruption detection, as well as SyBard Diode, a secure cross-domain data flow.

Featured Article: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for QinetiQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QinetiQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.