QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQF) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of QinetiQ Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of QinetiQ Group stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 889. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.90. QinetiQ Group has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $4.48.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defence, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. Its product includes advanced materials and manufacturing products, such as aircraft impact protection materials and stealth wind turbines; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing products comprises satellite based tracking systems; and cyber and electromagnetic technologies consist of electromagnetic disruption detection, as well as SyBard Diode, a secure cross-domain data flow.

