QLC Chain (QLC) Achieves Market Cap of $16.67 Million

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded up 15.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. One QLC Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0694 or 0.00000144 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded up 28% against the US dollar. QLC Chain has a market capitalization of $16.67 million and $2.87 million worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $222.91 or 0.00461366 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.92 or 0.00068127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.43 or 0.00077470 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.24 or 0.00083295 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00049642 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $225.25 or 0.00466212 BTC.

QLC Chain Profile

QLC Chain was first traded on December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org . QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

Buying and Selling QLC Chain

