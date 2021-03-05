QS Investors LLC Acquires 20,581 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 39.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,581 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $8,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ MBB opened at $109.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.05. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $104.79 and a twelve month high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

