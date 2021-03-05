QS Investors LLC Boosts Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

QS Investors LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,835 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $11,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. First Command Bank increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,037 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 329 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $422.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.50.

Shares of COST stock opened at $319.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $141.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $276.34 and a 12 month high of $393.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $352.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $361.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $374,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,774,563.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total value of $1,886,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Read More: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.