QS Investors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

QS Investors LLC lessened its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 560,244 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 78,257 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC owned about 0.17% of Juniper Networks worth $12,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 330.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,016 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Juniper Networks news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JNPR. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Barclays raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.68.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $23.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.92. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.20 and a fifty-two week high of $27.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Juniper Networks’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.12%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

