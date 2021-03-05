QS Investors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

QS Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) by 38.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 513,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318,630 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC owned approximately 1.68% of Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF worth $8,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF by 36.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 5,927 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DIV opened at $18.16 on Friday. Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $20.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.61.

