QS Investors LLC Decreases Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

QS Investors LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,324 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $18,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,458,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,886,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,888 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,205,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,463,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,838 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,331,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,306 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,090,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,018,000 after acquiring an additional 961,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,219,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $917,325,000 after acquiring an additional 275,187 shares in the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $150.56 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $154.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.14 and a 200 day moving average of $117.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. DA Davidson increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.99.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

