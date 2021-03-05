QS Investors LLC Decreases Stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

QS Investors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 652,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 69,761 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC owned 0.44% of The Macerich worth $6,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MAC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in The Macerich by 9.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Macerich in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Macerich in the 3rd quarter worth about $176,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in The Macerich by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in The Macerich in the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

The Macerich stock opened at $13.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -152.54 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The Macerich Company has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $25.99.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.72). The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Macerich Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. The Macerich’s payout ratio is 16.95%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp raised The Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $9.81.

In related news, major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 24,562,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $497,400,021.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana K. Anderson sold 24,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total value of $278,837.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

