QS Investors LLC Has $14.30 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

QS Investors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,119 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $14,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,489,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,247,359,000 after acquiring an additional 327,312 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,810,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $657,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,747 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,372,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $597,838,000 after acquiring an additional 426,939 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,736,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,427,000 after acquiring an additional 220,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,900,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,490,000 after acquiring an additional 69,871 shares during the last quarter.

IWD opened at $144.27 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $84.11 and a 12 month high of $148.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.19 and a 200 day moving average of $130.57.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

