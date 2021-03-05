QS Investors LLC Has $7.89 Million Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

QS Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 1,615.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 362,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 340,937 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC owned about 0.07% of Medical Properties Trust worth $7,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth $340,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 915.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 242,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 218,506 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 78,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 36,315 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 306.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 477,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,419,000 after acquiring an additional 360,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MPW opened at $20.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $23.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.83.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.21). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. This is an increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.08%.

Several research analysts have commented on MPW shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $5,622,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $40,317,553.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with approximately 385 facilities and roughly 42,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

