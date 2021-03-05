QS Investors LLC Has $7.90 Million Position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

QS Investors LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 231,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,822 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC owned 0.87% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF worth $7,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWX. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 39.5% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $65,000.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF stock opened at $34.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.99 and its 200 day moving average is $32.11. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $21.93 and a twelve month high of $37.38.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

