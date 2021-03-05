QS Investors LLC Has $8.80 Million Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

QS Investors LLC grew its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 689.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 242,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,833 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $8,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 102.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 10,010.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 2,337.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 10,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.70 per share, with a total value of $337,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $34.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.74. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.83 and a 52 week high of $39.34.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

