QS Investors LLC Increases Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

QS Investors LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 216.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,522 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $10,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,707,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 285.5% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 6,423 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 47,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after buying an additional 19,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 1,537.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 88,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,727,000 after buying an additional 83,012 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $192.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -402.05 and a beta of 1.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.95 and a 52-week high of $251.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $223.89 and a 200 day moving average of $170.58.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.36 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 31,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $6,287,254.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total value of $30,490,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 957,522 shares of company stock worth $192,831,780 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $206.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $193.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $176.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.40.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

