QS Investors LLC Purchases 114,990 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

QS Investors LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 108.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221,232 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,990 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC owned 0.05% of Citizens Financial Group worth $7,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 145,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 19,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CFG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.82.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $424,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $43.68 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $46.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.87.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

