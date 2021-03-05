QS Investors LLC Raises Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 32,058 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $8,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the third quarter worth $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in International Paper during the third quarter worth $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in International Paper by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in International Paper by 52,450.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IP shares. Seaport Global Securities raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on International Paper from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

IP opened at $52.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.84 and its 200-day moving average is $46.17. The firm has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.33. International Paper has a 52-week low of $26.38 and a 52-week high of $53.84.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.28%.

In related news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $875,202.66. Also, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $426,950.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,849 shares of company stock valued at $2,946,553 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.