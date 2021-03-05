QS Investors LLC Raises Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

QS Investors LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $10,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at $9,955,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,685 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 88,109 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $19,607,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 841.3% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,606 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 6,798 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on CRM shares. UBS Group set a $300.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.62.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.23, for a total value of $929,789.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at $15,016,092.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.36, for a total transaction of $71,789.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at $7,210,849.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 77,734 shares of company stock worth $17,451,938. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CRM opened at $205.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $229.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.51. The firm has a market cap of $187.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.61, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Further Reading: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.