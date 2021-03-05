QS Investors LLC Raises Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

QS Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 494,168 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,039 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $14,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,568,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,964,955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666,423 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in AT&T by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,022,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,138,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,117 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in AT&T by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,404,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,766,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,766 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in AT&T by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,642,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $823,752,000 after acquiring an additional 794,520 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,565,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $757,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on T. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.12.

Shares of T opened at $28.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $37.92. The company has a market cap of $206.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

