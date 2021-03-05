QS Investors LLC Sells 15,183 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

QS Investors LLC cut its position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,183 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC owned about 0.11% of CubeSmart worth $7,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Aviva PLC increased its position in CubeSmart by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 443,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,900,000 after purchasing an additional 87,214 shares during the last quarter. B&I Capital AG bought a new position in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter valued at $735,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 18,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CUBE. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Raymond James downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.82.

NYSE:CUBE opened at $35.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.17, a P/E/G ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $19.61 and a 1 year high of $39.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.20). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 24.83%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.47%.

CubeSmart Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

