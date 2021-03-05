QS Investors LLC Sells 16,047 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

QS Investors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,047 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Realty Income worth $13,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 8,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Realty Income by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,281,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,131,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031,369 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 22,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 92,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income stock opened at $59.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 49.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $78.00.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.27 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a feb 21 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2345 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 4.5%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.64%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on O. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho lowered Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $552,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,079.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

