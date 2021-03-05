QS Investors LLC Sells 267 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

QS Investors LLC cut its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,671 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $13,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Intuit by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 83,821 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,839,000 after buying an additional 43,510 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP boosted its position in Intuit by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 4,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,494,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in Intuit by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 4,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $113,010.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 315 shares in the company, valued at $119,457.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total transaction of $1,549,446.08. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,420 shares of company stock worth $2,876,094. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on INTU. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.05.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $376.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $388.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $355.47. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.68 and a 1 year high of $423.74. The company has a market capitalization of $103.05 billion, a PE ratio of 50.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

