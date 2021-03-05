QS Investors LLC Trims Stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

QS Investors LLC lowered its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,587 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $11,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PNW. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,251,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 240,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,962,000 after buying an additional 11,357 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 172,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,795,000 after buying an additional 8,502 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 58,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,637,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 43,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,475,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

NYSE:PNW opened at $74.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.10 and its 200-day moving average is $78.42. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $60.05 and a 52-week high of $100.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.21). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 11.16%. Equities analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. This is a positive change from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.60%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PNW shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective (down from $86.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $97.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.70.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

Read More: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.