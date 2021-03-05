QS Investors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

QS Investors LLC lowered its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,998 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,977 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $11,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,610,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,108,459,000 after acquiring an additional 539,396 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,745,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,108,819,000 after buying an additional 69,912 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,920,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,611,755,000 after purchasing an additional 105,928 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,998,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,695,000 after purchasing an additional 42,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,611,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,217,000 after purchasing an additional 83,781 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $256.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $292.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.17. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.11 and a twelve month high of $325.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.79 billion, a PE ratio of 119.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on VEEV shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.00.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.28, for a total value of $2,862,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,942,099.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.11, for a total value of $605,784.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,255,025.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,901 shares of company stock worth $6,691,380 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

