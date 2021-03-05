QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 837,697 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 22,506 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for about 2.2% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned 0.07% of QUALCOMM worth $127,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Montis Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Michael B. Yongue increased its position in QUALCOMM by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 3,180 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in QUALCOMM by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 183,540 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,960,000 after purchasing an additional 23,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $5,516,981.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,116,247.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $10,889,278.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at $7,547,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Standpoint Research cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.56.

QCOM traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $126.86. The stock had a trading volume of 496,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,749,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.