Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $230.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.38 million. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share.
NX traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $25.13. 8,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.47 and its 200 day moving average is $21.06. Quanex Building Products has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $26.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.78 million, a P/E ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.66.
NX has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Quanex Building Products from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.
About Quanex Building Products
Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.
