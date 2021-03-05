Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $230.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.38 million. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share.

NX traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $25.13. 8,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.47 and its 200 day moving average is $21.06. Quanex Building Products has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $26.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.78 million, a P/E ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.66.

NX has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Quanex Building Products from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

In other Quanex Building Products news, CEO George Laverne Wilson sold 10,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $235,925.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,241 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,314.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Scott M. Zuehlke sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,541 shares in the company, valued at $592,395.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 355,447 shares of company stock worth $8,395,444 over the last 90 days. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

