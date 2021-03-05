Quant Trading 0.8% Lower This Week (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One Quant token can now be purchased for $32.34 or 0.00066246 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quant has a market capitalization of $390.42 million and approximately $7.64 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Quant has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Quant alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000238 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002226 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

CyberMusic (CYMT) traded 16,912.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000041 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006770 BTC.

Quant Token Profile

QNT is a token. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official website is quant.network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Quant Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.