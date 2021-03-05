Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Insider Paul Craig Gregory Sells 52,544 Shares

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) insider Paul Craig Gregory sold 52,544 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $4,261,318.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 205,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,668,158.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Paul Craig Gregory also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Paul Craig Gregory sold 12,597 shares of Quanta Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $1,075,153.95.

Shares of Quanta Services stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.12. 1,648,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,183,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.19. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.77 and a twelve month high of $87.67. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 1.24.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.27.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.4% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 46,486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

