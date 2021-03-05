Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 89.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,827 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,586,377 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.14% of Quanta Services worth $13,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PWR. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 1,312.8% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 313,138 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,553,000 after buying an additional 290,974 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 44.0% during the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 682,675 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,086,000 after purchasing an additional 208,523 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1,320.1% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 210,285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,116,000 after purchasing an additional 195,477 shares during the period. AJO LP increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 551.6% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 214,128 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,318,000 after purchasing an additional 181,268 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at $12,670,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PWR. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, B. Riley cut Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.27.

NYSE:PWR opened at $81.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.77 and a 1-year high of $87.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.04.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $86,032.80. Also, insider Paul Craig Gregory sold 12,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $1,075,153.95. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,439,172. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

