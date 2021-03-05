Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 89.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193,827 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,586,377 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of Quanta Services worth $13,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 10.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,561,717 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,552,000 after purchasing an additional 144,002 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 4.4% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,145,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,594,000 after buying an additional 48,373 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 5.9% during the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 854,830 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,186,000 after buying an additional 47,646 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 44.0% during the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 682,675 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,086,000 after buying an additional 208,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stack Financial Management Inc boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 2.0% during the third quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 399,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,095,000 after buying an additional 7,838 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PWR. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley cut Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.27.

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $81.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.04. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.77 and a 1 year high of $87.67.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul Craig Gregory sold 12,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $1,075,153.95. Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $86,032.80. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,439,172. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

