QuantRx Biomedical Co. (OTCMKTS:QTXB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

QuantRx Biomedical Co. (OTCMKTS:QTXB) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the January 28th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 812,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS QTXB remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Friday. 473,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,537. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01. QuantRx Biomedical has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.02.

QuantRx Biomedical Company Profile

QuantRx Biomedical Corporation engages in the development and commercialization of patented miniform pads (PADs) and PAD based over-the-counter products in the United States. It is also developing genomic diagnostics for the laboratory market based on its lateral flow patents, including RapidSense technology, a one-step lateral flow test.

