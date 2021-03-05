Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Research Coverage Started at Northland Securities

Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on QMCO. Oppenheimer started coverage on Quantum in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Quantum from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Quantum from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of QMCO stock opened at $8.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.17. Quantum has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $9.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.11 and a beta of 2.55.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $98.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Quantum will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Quantum news, CFO J Michael Dodson sold 33,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total transaction of $191,414.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 539,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,035,442.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James J. Lerner sold 35,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total transaction of $197,438.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,300,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,320,165.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,372 shares of company stock valued at $530,929 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quantum by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 96,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Quantum by 6.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Quantum by 1.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 127,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Quantum by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quantum by 233.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Quantum

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and video-like data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

