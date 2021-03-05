Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Price Hits $0.30 on Top Exchanges

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $21.72 million and approximately $87,853.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000601 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,197.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,532.26 or 0.03114491 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $180.69 or 0.00367265 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $502.92 or 0.01022239 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $209.99 or 0.00426829 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.43 or 0.00368777 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003809 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $122.07 or 0.00248115 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00022418 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 73,432,675 coins. The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

