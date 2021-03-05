Quark (QRK) Price Reaches $0.0081 on Top Exchanges

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded up 20.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. During the last seven days, Quark has traded down 35.3% against the US dollar. Quark has a market cap of $2.19 million and $391.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quark coin can now be purchased for $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 230.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000443 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quark Profile

Quark is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 269,148,702 coins. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info

Quark Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

