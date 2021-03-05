Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $32.50

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$32.50 and traded as high as C$34.00. Quebecor shares last traded at C$33.70, with a volume of 768,921 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on QBR.B shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Quebecor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Quebecor to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.36 billion and a PE ratio of 14.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$31.58 and a 200 day moving average of C$32.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.30.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

