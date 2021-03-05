Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $32.50

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$32.50 and traded as high as C$34.00. Quebecor shares last traded at C$33.70, with a volume of 768,921 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on QBR.B shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Quebecor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Quebecor to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.36 billion and a PE ratio of 14.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$31.58 and a 200 day moving average of C$32.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.30.

Quebecor Company Profile (TSE:QBR.B)

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

