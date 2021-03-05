QuickX Protocol (QCX) Price Reaches $0.0124

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. In the last seven days, QuickX Protocol has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. One QuickX Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0124 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. QuickX Protocol has a total market cap of $6.19 million and approximately $143,634.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get QuickX Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00057414 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $364.33 or 0.00757085 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00008631 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00025942 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00031504 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00059295 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00042319 BTC.

QuickX Protocol Coin Profile

QuickX Protocol (QCX) is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 498,334,428 coins. The official website for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io . QuickX Protocol’s official message board is www.quickx.io/blog . The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

Buying and Selling QuickX Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickX Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuickX Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QuickX Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuickX Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.