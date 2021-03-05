Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $790.58 Million

Equities analysts expect Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) to post $790.58 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Quidel’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $904.42 million and the lowest is $720.30 million. Quidel reported sales of $174.65 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 352.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Quidel will report full-year sales of $2.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $3.38 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Quidel.

Get Quidel alerts:

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $11.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.90 by $1.17. Quidel had a return on equity of 63.31% and a net margin of 36.91%.

Several analysts have commented on QDEL shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Quidel from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Quidel from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.17.

Quidel stock opened at $147.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $211.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.33. Quidel has a 52 week low of $73.01 and a 52 week high of $306.72.

In other news, SVP Werner Kroll sold 12,784 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total value of $2,097,982.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,581,208.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Bryant acquired 5,000 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $165.30 per share, for a total transaction of $826,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,807 shares in the company, valued at $81,956,897.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Quidel by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its position in Quidel by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Quidel by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Quidel by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Quidel by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quidel

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quidel (QDEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.