Quiztok (QTCON) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $25.92 Million

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. Quiztok has a total market cap of $25.12 million and $25.92 million worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quiztok token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0397 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Quiztok has traded up 18.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000035 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 47.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000020 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Crypto User Base (CUB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Quiztok Profile

Quiztok is a token. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 632,581,988 tokens. The official website for Quiztok is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php . The official message board for Quiztok is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr

Quiztok Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quiztok should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quiztok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

