QunQun (QUN) Price Reaches $0.0029

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. QunQun has a total market cap of $2.08 million and $232,269.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QunQun token can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, QunQun has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00057091 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $370.12 or 0.00758601 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00008599 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00025811 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00031608 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.97 or 0.00059371 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00042796 BTC.

About QunQun

QunQun is a token. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 tokens. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io . The official message board for QunQun is medium.com/@qunqun_io

According to CryptoCompare, “QunQun is an Ethereum-based incentive community platform. QUN is an ERC20 token that serves as medium of exchange on QunQun's platform. “

Buying and Selling QunQun

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QunQun should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QunQun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

