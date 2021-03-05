Qwertycoin (QWC) Price Hits $0.0000

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded down 12.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One Qwertycoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Qwertycoin has traded 28.8% lower against the US dollar. Qwertycoin has a total market cap of $1.40 million and approximately $55.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000172 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 35.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qwertycoin Coin Profile

Qwertycoin (CRYPTO:QWC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qwertycoin is qwertycoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qwertycoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. “

Qwertycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qwertycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qwertycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

