R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Short Interest Down 30.6% in February

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a decrease of 30.6% from the January 28th total of 1,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the 4th quarter worth approximately $451,000. Finally, Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,300,000. 69.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RRD traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $4.02. 1,519,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,055,649. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $4.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.73 and a 200 day moving average of $1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.60.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.50. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a negative return on equity of 16.87%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. Its Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and specialized transportation and distribution services.

