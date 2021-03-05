RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Shares Down 6.3%

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) shares dropped 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.84 and last traded at $11.50. Approximately 1,264,574 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 856,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.27.

RADA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.62. The company has a market cap of $502.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.50 and a beta of 1.09.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 4.66%. Sell-side analysts predict that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 751,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,328,000 after buying an additional 358,980 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 206.9% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 70,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 47,652 shares in the last quarter. 33.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA)

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

