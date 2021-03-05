RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Shares Down 6.3%

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) shares dropped 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.84 and last traded at $11.50. Approximately 1,264,574 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 856,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.27.
RADA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.62. The company has a market cap of $502.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.50 and a beta of 1.09.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 751,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,328,000 after buying an additional 358,980 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 206.9% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 70,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 47,652 shares in the last quarter. 33.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA)
RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.
