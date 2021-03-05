Railway Pension Investments Ltd Buys 12,400 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 964,100 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.1% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $214,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 8,996 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Bender Robert & Associates increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 11,170 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.12.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $226.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $246.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $233.58 and a 200 day moving average of $219.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

