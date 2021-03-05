Raise Price Up 70.7% Over Last 7 Days (RAISE)

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded 27.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 5th. One Raise coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Raise has traded up 70.7% against the U.S. dollar. Raise has a market capitalization of $84,955.26 and $811.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00056164 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00009310 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $353.51 or 0.00745374 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00026353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00031809 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00060623 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00043013 BTC.

Raise Coin Profile

Raise is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. The official website for Raise is herotoken.io . The official message board for Raise is medium.com/@HeroToken . Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Buying and Selling Raise

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

