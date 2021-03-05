RAMP (RAMP) Price Down 3.8% Over Last 7 Days

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 5th. RAMP has a total market cap of $42.02 million and approximately $364,615.00 worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, RAMP has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One RAMP token can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000458 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $225.33 or 0.00462837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.40 or 0.00068615 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.51 or 0.00077043 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00083561 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00049788 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.31 or 0.00462790 BTC.

RAMP Profile

RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 188,611,552 tokens. The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com

Buying and Selling RAMP

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAMP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RAMP using one of the exchanges listed above.

